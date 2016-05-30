BRIEF-Boule Diagnostics closes factory in China
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA
May 30 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* Says has received a follow-up order for a minimum of eight motorized HoloMonitor M4 instruments, continuing the strong business performance in the Chinese market
* The total customer list price of the ordered instruments amounts to 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($336,227.29)
* The instruments will be delivered to PHI's Chinese distributor during the coming 12 months on a continuous basis
($1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron , Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp , the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.