BRIEF-Boule Diagnostics closes factory in China
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA
May 30 BrainCool publ AB :
* Brain Cool and Schiller have reached an agreement to expand cooperation and launch The BrainCool System in Eastern Europe, on the following markets: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary Source text: bit.ly/1OY0eis
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron , Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp , the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.