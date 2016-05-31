May 31 Inversora Carso SA de CV :

* Said on Monday Control Empresarial de Capitales SA de CV, unit of Inversora Carso SA de CV, acquired 194,265 shares of Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA at 7.5867 euros ($8.5) per share, while awaiting approval for full takeover

($1 = 0.8984 euros)