May 31 Starbreeze AB :
* Announced on Monday agreement with 505 Games to acquire the full rights to the
PAYDAY-franchise with an installed base of 14 million users
* Consideration for acquisition amounts to 10.9 million B-shares in Starbreeze, equivalent
to $30 million (about 249 million Swedish crowns)
* After transaction Starbreeze will own full rights to PAYDAY-franchise for any future
developments or commercialization, including PAYDAY 2 and PAYDAY for mobile platforms
* 505 Games will retain 33 pct revenue share of Starbreeze's net revenues from future sales
of PAYDAY 3 capped at $40 million, and after Starbreeze has fully recouped its development and
marketing costs
* Says 10.9 million new B shares will, post transaction, represent 4.3 pct of shares and 1.4
pct of votes and will be issued under authority from AGM
