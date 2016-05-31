BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Said on Monday that it resolved to resume trading of shares of West Real Estate SA as of May 31
* The company has published its financial reports for Q1 2016
Source text bit.ly/1RHJPhL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million