BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31Volksbank Voralberg e Gen AG :
* Said on Monday FY 2015 net interest income 33.635 million euros ($37.44 million)vs 30.712 million euros year ago
* FY net commission income 29.134 mln euros vs 27.886 mln euros yr ago
* FY loss before taxes 8.565 mln euros vs profit 11.747 mln euros yr ago
* FY net loss 9.246 mln euros vs profit 10.944 mln euros yr ago
* No dividend distribution for 2015
($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million