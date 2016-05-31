BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 IDM SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Monday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) revoked its decision from March 18, 2014, regarding the fine of 500,000 zlotys imposed on IDM (former Dom Maklerski IDM SA)
* Said KNF discontinued also the administrative proceedings concerning the imposition of sanctions
