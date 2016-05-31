BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Krynica Vitamin SA :
* Said on Monday that its management board decided to recommend to the company's shareholders meeting FY 2015 dividend payment of 9.1 million zlotys in total
* FY 2015 dividend per share is 0.74 zloty



OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.