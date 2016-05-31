May 31 Digital Bros SpA :
* Announced on Monday, through its subsidiary 505 Games, the
decision to sell back the rights of Payday to Starbreeze AB
with exclusion of the rights for the Payday 2 console
versions
* Transaction value is 249.3 million Swedish crowns ($29.91
million)and will be paid through issue of 10.9 mln new
Starbreeze B series shares that correspond to 4.3 percent of its
share capital
* As deferred compensation Digital Bros will hold 33 percent
revenue share for the future sale of Payday 3 for a maximum
amount of $ 40 mln
Source text: bit.ly/1Z9LimY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3342 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)