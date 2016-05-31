May 31 Digital Bros SpA :

* Announced on Monday, through its subsidiary 505 Games, the decision to sell back the rights of Payday to Starbreeze AB with exclusion of the rights for the Payday 2 console versions

* Transaction value is 249.3 million Swedish crowns ($29.91 million)and will be paid through issue of 10.9 mln new Starbreeze B series shares that correspond to 4.3 percent of its share capital

* As deferred compensation Digital Bros will hold 33 percent revenue share for the future sale of Payday 3 for a maximum amount of $ 40 mln

