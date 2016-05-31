BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Polymetal SA :
* Said on Monday that received decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) from May 17 taken after the re-examining the decision from Dec. 17, 2015, on the company's request
* KNF resolved to uphold its decision from Dec. 17, 2015, to exclude indefinitely company's shares from trading and impose a fine of 250,000 zlotys ($63,600) due to a failure to publish FY 2014, Q1 2015 and H1 2015 financial reports
* Polymetal plans to file a complaint on KNF's decision to the administrative court in Warsaw, Poland
($1 = 3.9331 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.