May 31 Polymetal SA :

* Said on Monday that received decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) from May 17 taken after the re-examining the decision from Dec. 17, 2015, on the company's request

* KNF resolved to uphold its decision from Dec. 17, 2015, to exclude indefinitely company's shares from trading and impose a fine of 250,000 zlotys ($63,600) due to a failure to publish FY 2014, Q1 2015 and H1 2015 financial reports

* Polymetal plans to file a complaint on KNF's decision to the administrative court in Warsaw, Poland

($1 = 3.9331 zlotys)