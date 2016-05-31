BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Rocket Internet Se
* CEO says IPOs of start-ups very unlikely this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.