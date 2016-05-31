BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Says Q2 total revenue $6.59 billion versus $5.94 billion last year
* Scotiabank reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share C$1.23
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46
* Qtrly net interest income $3,518 million versus $3,198 million last year
* Says as at April 30, 2016, CET1, tier 1, total capital and leverage ratios are well above BASEL III all-in minimum requirements
* Qtrly ROE of 12.1%, compared to 15.1 percent
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $752 million, up from $448 million in same quarter last year
* Bank of Nova Scotia says at quarter end bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio "remains strong" at 10.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million