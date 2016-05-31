May 31 RLS Global AB :

* Agreement was signed with distributor Equivaa concerning market in the Middle East

* Distributor Equivaa represents primarily through selected partners five countries in the region: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

* The agreement is worth 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.01 million) in the period Q4 2016 - Q4 2017

* It is the intention of both parties that once the regulatory process is ready to send the first delivery, which is estimated to occur in Q4 2016

