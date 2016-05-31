BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
May 31 Nordic Camping & Resort AB :
* Says has signed agreement to acquire Hagöns Camping in Halmstad
* Acquisition price consists of a cash component and an equity stake of 80,000 shares
* Valuation of shares is set at 25 Swedish crowns ($3.00) per share
($1 = 8.3417 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 19 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to near-record levels next week, as supplies from Norway are constrained by yet another public holiday, sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.