BRIEF-A10 Networks says Tom Constantino appointed cfo
Tom Constantino appointed cfo
May 31 Wolters Kluwer :
* Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has made a binding offer to acquire Enablon, a provider of Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability and Operational Risk Management software and SaaS solutions
* Deal worth 250 million euros ($278.33 million)


($1 = 0.8982 euros)
To consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD and CEO of company for a period of one year