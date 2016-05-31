BRIEF-A10 Networks says Tom Constantino appointed cfo
* Says Tom Constantino appointed cfo
May 31 Tessi SA :
* Pixel Holding SAS, a company owned by HLDI and HLDE, signs agreement to acquire a controling stake in Tessi from the Rebouah family
* The stake represents 54.1 pct of Tessi's capital and 53.8 pct of voting rights
* Transaction concluded at the price of 132.25 euros per share
* As a result of the acquisition, Pixel Holding will launch a public tender offer for outstanding Tessi shares
* Says to consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD and CEO of company for a period of one year