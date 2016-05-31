BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
May 31 Qazaq Banki :
* Says its annual general meeting approves no FY 2015 dividend
Source text: bit.ly/1VsUqUK
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)