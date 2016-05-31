VIENNA May 31 ** There is no alternative to the
European Central Bank's expansive monetary policy, Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny tells an Austrian newspaper.
** "In a period of low inflation and weak growth I do need an
expansive monetary policy," the head of the Austrian central
bank is quoted as saying by Austrian daily Die Presse. "Every
alternative would be dangerous."
** "There are certain areas, especially in the structural
policy, in which we could imagine more rapid progress," Nowotny
says when asked whether there was enough political support for
the central bank's efforts to take effect.
** He says there was considerable need for reform in the area of
financial stability.
** Asked whether retail banking customers would have to be
prepared for negative interest rates, he says he believes that
will never happen.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)