May 31 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer prices $5.0 billion debt offering

* Intends to use net offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper

* Says offering consists of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.200% notes due 2018

* Says offering consists of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 1.450% notes due 2019

* Says offering includes $1. 15 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.950% notes due 2021

* Offering consists of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.400% notes due 2044

* Says offering includes $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.750% notes due 2026

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)