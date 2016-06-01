STOCKHOLM, June 1 SCA
* Says as communicated in May 2015, the company is one of
several businesses active on the Spanish incontinence care
market that is part of an investigation by the Spanish National
Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC)
* Says CNMC is fining SCA about SEK 325 million for alleged
improper market conduct between 1996 and 2014
* Says does not agree with the CNMC's decision and will
submit an appeal
* Says a provision for the fine will be reported as an item
affecting comparability in the second quarter of 2016