BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 1 Eurofins Scientific SE
* Announces the acquisition of Agro-Analyses SAS, an analytical service provider supporting the food retail and catering sectors in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Skyharbour announces and closes $600,000 private placement of flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: