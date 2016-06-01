June 1 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Tuesday its unit British Automotive Polska Spolka Akcyjna (BAP) signed importer and authorised repairer agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Limited (JLRL)

* Aim of the agreement is to regulate the principles of providing by BAP services as authorized importer, distributor and manager of service stations for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in European Economic Area

* According to the agreement JLRL will have to provide vehicles, spare parts and accessories to BAP

* BAP signed license agreement with JLRL that authorizes it to use JLRL trademarks

