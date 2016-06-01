June 1 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit British Automotive Polska Spolka
Akcyjna (BAP) signed importer and authorised repairer agreement
with Jaguar Land Rover Limited (JLRL)
* Aim of the agreement is to regulate the principles of
providing by BAP services as authorized importer, distributor
and manager of service stations for Jaguar and Land Rover
vehicles in European Economic Area
* According to the agreement JLRL will have to provide
vehicles, spare parts and accessories to BAP
* BAP signed license agreement with JLRL that authorizes it
to use JLRL trademarks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)