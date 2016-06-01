BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
(Corrects day of press release in first bullet to Tuesday.)
June 1 Value Management & Research AG :
* Said on Tuesday sells 100 percent shares of interinvest s.a.
* Sale of share takes effect on June 30, 2016
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price
* After completion of the transaction, VMR AG will only hold shares in 4 Free AG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [VMR1k.F ]
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources