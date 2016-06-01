BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Invista SA :
* Said on Tuesday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) withdrew permit to continue brokerage activity for the company's unit, Aforti Securities, in the light of the breach of capital adequacy requirements by the company's arm
* KNF set the deadline for Aforti Securities to cease its brokerage activity for June 30
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources