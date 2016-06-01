BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
(Corrects day of press release in first bullet to Tuesday)
June 1 U.C.A. AG :
* Said on Tuesday Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to distribute a stable dividend of 0.07 euros per share
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources