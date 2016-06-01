BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 InPost SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on May 31 it terminated contracts with Cyfrowy Polsat SA and its unit Polkomtel upon giving a 3-month notice
* The contracts, which concerned the delivery of post, were unprofitable, InPost said in its statement
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.