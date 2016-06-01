BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Announced on Tuesday Q1 net profit of 197,206 euros ($219,293) versus 161,425 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 2.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 25.5 million euros versus 30.7 million euros year ago
* Says that international sales represent 37 percent of Q1 revenue
* Says net debt 60.1 million euros at end of March versus 61.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1PiqucX
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
