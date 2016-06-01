June 1 United SA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has signed datio in solutum agreement with its debtor, NCF SA

* Based on the agreement 100,000 series A ordinary shares were transferred to United, representing 100 pct of NCF's share capital

* NCF's debt amounted to 9.2 million zlotys ($2.33 million)

($1 = 3.9431 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)