BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 United SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it has signed datio in solutum agreement with its debtor, NCF SA
* Based on the agreement 100,000 series A ordinary shares were transferred to United, representing 100 pct of NCF's share capital
* NCF's debt amounted to 9.2 million zlotys ($2.33 million)
($1 = 3.9431 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.