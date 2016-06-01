June 1 Bolzoni SpA :

* Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy Srl (HY Italy), unit of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, announced on Tuesday the final results of the mandatory tender offer on Bolzoni

* 8,187,203 shares were tendered, corresponding to 31.5 percent of Bolzoni share capital and 83.89 percent of the shares sought through the tender offer

* HY Italy will hold, directly and indirectly, about 93.95 percent of Bolzoni's share capital

Source text: www.1info.it

