June 1 (Reuters) -

** Bank Zenit plans on June 3 book building for secondary public offering (SPO) of 3 billion rouble ($44.80 million) BO-10 series bonds

** Offering price benchmark is not less than 100 pct from nominal value which corresponds to yield in a year of 12.1 pct per annum

