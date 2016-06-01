BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 (Reuters) -
** Bank Zenit plans on June 3 book building for secondary public offering (SPO) of 3 billion rouble ($44.80 million) BO-10 series bonds
** Offering price benchmark is not less than 100 pct from nominal value which corresponds to yield in a year of 12.1 pct per annum
($1 = 66.9610 roubles)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources