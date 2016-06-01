June 1 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Said on Tuesday invested in early "start-up company" ORGO TECH

* Company concentrates on development of IT-related services and software

* Said had invested 128,570 Swedish crowns ($15,453.87) for 45 pct of the votes and capital

Source text: bit.ly/1sL0MDB

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.3196 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)