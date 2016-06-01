BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 New Equity Venture International AB :
* Said on Tuesday invested in early "start-up company" ORGO TECH
* Company concentrates on development of IT-related services and software
* Said had invested 128,570 Swedish crowns ($15,453.87) for 45 pct of the votes and capital
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources