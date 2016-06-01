(Corrects value of the fine to 562,500 roubles from 562.5
million roubles.)
June 1 Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):
* Says Moscow department of Federal Antimonopoly Service on
May 31 fined MGTS 562,500 roubles ($8,360.02) for
setting different rates for access to cable communications
* The rate for non-budget organizations set by MGTS was in
some cases more than 40 pct higher than the rate for budget
organizations
Source text: bit.ly/1TJn7bz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 66.9717 roubles)
($1 = 67.2845 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)