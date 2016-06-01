BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Agro Finance REIT :
* Reported on Tuesday its annual general meeting approves FY 2015 gross dividend of 0.1557 Bulgarian levs ($0.0888) per share
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources