BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 HDI Seguros SA :
* Said on Tuesday its majority shareholder Inversiones HDI Limitada has subscribed to 7.1 million of its new shares
* Says increases capital by 22.28 percent
* Following the capital increase HDI Seguros holds 1 share in its own capital while Inversiones HDI Limitada holds remaining 39.2 million shares
* New issue has nominal value of 1 sole per share and will be placed at market value of 0.21 soles per share
Source text: bit.ly/282FLog
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources