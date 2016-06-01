BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market
June 1 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :
* New rights issue oversubscribed
* New rights issue was signed to about 28.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.47 million), representing a subscription rate of about 140 pct
* Through the rights issue, the company will be provided about 20.7 million crowns before issue costs


($1 = 8.3058 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration