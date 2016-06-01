BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
June 1 Advance Terrafund ADSITS Sofia :
* Decides on general shareholders meeting to distribute FY 2015 gross dividend of 0.1 Bulgarian lev ($0.0571) a share
Source text: bit.ly/22xyXv3

($1 = 1.7498 leva) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock