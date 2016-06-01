June 1 Rootfruit Scandinavia AB :

* Decided to carry out a new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Rights issue provides the company with proceeds of more than 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($783,198.58) before issue costs upon full subscription

* Company's shareholders have pre-emptive right to subscribe, will receive one subscription right for every share

* Six subscription rights entitle to subscribe for one share

* Issue price is 7.50 crowns per share

* New issue includes a maximum of 874,916 shares

