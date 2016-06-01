June 1 Rootfruit Scandinavia AB :
* Decided to carry out a new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Rights issue provides the company with proceeds of more than 6.5 million Swedish crowns
($783,198.58) before issue costs upon full subscription
* Company's shareholders have pre-emptive right to subscribe, will receive one subscription
right for every share
* Six subscription rights entitle to subscribe for one share
* Issue price is 7.50 crowns per share
* New issue includes a maximum of 874,916 shares
($1 = 8.2993 Swedish crowns)
