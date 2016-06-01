BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
June 1 Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that it agreed on financial terms of the operation with Rio Grande do Sul state regarding the onerous transfer of civil servants payroll for the period of 10 years
* To pay to the state 1.28 billion Brazilian reais ($353.1 million) in one instalment


($1 = 3.6247 Brazilian reais)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock