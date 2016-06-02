June 2 Singulus Technologies AG :
* Said on Wednesday withdraws the currently prevailing
forecasts for the business years 2016 and 2017 with immediate
effect
* The reason is order with a unit of the Chinese state-owned
enterprise China National Building Materials (CNBM) in excess of
110 million euros ($123.22 million) for the delivery of
production machines for CIGS solar modules, which was received a
couple of days ago
* Contrary to previous expectations, major parts of sales
and earnings realization will be delayed to after the turn of
the year 2016 and into the business year 2017, because the
contract has been signed later than it had been expected during
preparing the forecast
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
