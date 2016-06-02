June 2 Premium Food Restaurants SA (PFR) :

* Said on Wednesday that it received decisions from the Polish Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) which state that the employees of ATS Sp. z o.o. working at Premium Food Restaurants's restaurants are subject to compulsory social insurance to be paid by the company

* Said decisions were issued as the result of inspections conducted by ZUS between Nov. 1, 2012 and Oct. 31, 2015

* Said decisions can have a significant impact on the company's financial situation and affect the price of its shares

* As the result, the liability towards ZUS will have to be calculated and covered by Premium Food Restaurants

