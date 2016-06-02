* 50/50 JV to create new aqua vessel shipping firm
* Expects first order in June, operation during Q3 2017
* Sees big cost savings
* As of today MHG uses about EUR 100 mln on well boats per
year
* New shipping firm will also compete of external contracts
(Adds comments from CEO in Deep Sea supply at presentation)
June 2 Deep Sea Supply Plc
* Says Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest asa to establish
an aquaculture shipping joint venture
* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is the top owner of
both companies
* agreement to establish a 50/50 owned aquaculture shipping
joint venture that is to build, own and operate aquaculture
vessels
* Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest aim to significantly
reduce costs related to vessel services through establishing the
JV
* Current discussions indicate a substantial reduction in
newbuilding cost compared to solutions provided by alternative
aquaculture providers
* The intention of the JV is to also compete for external
contracts
* Deep Sea Supply will enter into management agreements with
the JV covering all necessary management services, including
technical management, ship management and other corporate
services
* Deep Sea Supply CEO Jon Are Gummedal says plan is to
contract the first aquaculture vessel in June with option for 3
more
* CEO Gummedal expects to operate first vessel during Q3
2017
* CEO Gummedal says well-boat service is a high-margin
business
* CEO Gummedal says well-boat market is fragmented and
dominated by a few larger owners and a large number of smaller
family-owned companies
* CEO Gummedal says will build low-cost vessels at high
quality
* CEO Gummedal says long-term charters combined with a
strong shareholder base will reduces funding costs
* CEO Gummedal promises low-cost operations
* CEO Gummedal says the boats are getting larger compare to
current global well boat fleet of about 125 vessels
* CEO Gummedal says the new vessels are a combination of
well-boats, harvest boats, feed vessels and service vessels,
will change the game
* CEO Gummedal says harvesting on board will reduce the loss
of fish
* CEO Gummedal says Marine Harvest expects further growth
* CEO Gummedal says together with Marine Harvest we have an
ambition to streamline business and cut costs and be a
competitor to other operators
* CEO Gummedal says Marine Harvest also could go to other
well-boat operators
* Deep Sea Supply is currently operating 37 offshore supply
vessels
* CEO Gummedal says oil service is in a terrible downturn
and it will take long time before it will recover. Therefore
it's looking into other growth areas
* The aquaculture shipping industry is fragmented and
characterised by lack of competition. Through the JV, Deep Sea
Supply and Marine Harvest aim to consolidate the industry to
achieve economies of scale. The JV will explore
any opportunity that may improve building cost or operating
cost, including taking advantage of the current imbalance in the
offshore service vessel market through potentially convert
surplus offshore vessels into aquaculture vessels if project
economics are favourable
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)