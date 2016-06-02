BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2Ablynx NV :
* Announced on Wednesday that it has raised 74.2 million euros ($83.1 million) through a private placement of new shares via an accelerated book building procedure announced on June 1, 2016
* Has placed 5,533,720 new shares with domestic and international institutional investors at a price of 13.40 euros per share, i.e. a 6.29 pct discount to June 1 closing price Source text: bit.ly/25z5fYq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.