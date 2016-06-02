June 2Ablynx NV :

* Announced on Wednesday that it has raised 74.2 million euros ($83.1 million) through a private placement of new shares via an accelerated book building procedure announced on June 1, 2016

* Has placed 5,533,720 new shares with domestic and international institutional investors at a price of 13.40 euros per share, i.e. a 6.29 pct discount to June 1 closing price Source text: bit.ly/25z5fYq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)