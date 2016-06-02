OSLO, June 2 * Oeyvind Oaland, Global
Director of R&D at the world's top fish farmer Marine Harvest
, says firm has applied for 6 development licenses from
Norwegian authorities to reuse old Panamax bulk vessel to
produce salmon
* Oaland says will rebuild the tanks in the vessel to produce
160,000 fish in each tank
* So-called development licenses are part of the government's
plan to grow the salmon industry in Norway, which has had near
stable output since 2012 and is predicted to drop 3-5 percent in
2016
* Oaland says the application is number 24 in the queue to
be processed by Directorate of Fisheries
* Marine Harvest has previously sent a string of other
development applications
* Oaland hopes to get reply to it's 14 development licence
applications for egg-shaped fish tanks before summer
* Oaland says each "egg" unit could produce 1,000 tonnes of
salmon
* Other concepts under development include a "Back Cage",
which is a submersible offshore farming cage with a capacity of
200,000 fish. Marine Harvest has applied for 6 development
licences under this concept
* Firm has also applied to build 6 "blue revolution
centres", an R&D facility with focus on developing technological
solutions for optimal fish welfare
* CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog says will not go into details on
capex for "Panamax" concept or on the other concepts before
licences are granted
* CEO Aarskog says aims to select the concepts that reduce
costs and have the best biological outcome
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)