OSLO, June 2 * Oeyvind Oaland, Global Director of R&D at the world's top fish farmer Marine Harvest , says firm has applied for 6 development licenses from Norwegian authorities to reuse old Panamax bulk vessel to produce salmon

* Oaland says will rebuild the tanks in the vessel to produce 160,000 fish in each tank

* So-called development licenses are part of the government's plan to grow the salmon industry in Norway, which has had near stable output since 2012 and is predicted to drop 3-5 percent in 2016

* Oaland says the application is number 24 in the queue to be processed by Directorate of Fisheries

* Marine Harvest has previously sent a string of other development applications

* Oaland hopes to get reply to it's 14 development licence applications for egg-shaped fish tanks before summer

* Oaland says each "egg" unit could produce 1,000 tonnes of salmon

* Other concepts under development include a "Back Cage", which is a submersible offshore farming cage with a capacity of 200,000 fish. Marine Harvest has applied for 6 development licences under this concept

* Firm has also applied to build 6 "blue revolution centres", an R&D facility with focus on developing technological solutions for optimal fish welfare

* CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog says will not go into details on capex for "Panamax" concept or on the other concepts before licences are granted

* CEO Aarskog says aims to select the concepts that reduce costs and have the best biological outcome (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)