** Recovery stories and mega caps which are now looking cheap offer alternatives for UK-focused investors unwilling to buy defensive stocks on account of their rich valuations, says Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global Investors

** Marks and Spencer, in the throes of a turnaround, and bookmaker Ladbrokes, which is starting to transform operationally and looks poised to complete proposed £2.3 bln Gala Coral merger soon, among Gergel's holdings

** Recent warning from M&S's new boss of a short-term profit hit from turn around of clothing biz by cutting prices, improving ranges sparked 18% sell-off - an over reaction, says PM given very strong cashflow, resilient food biz

** Gergel calls M&S new boss's strategy of setting bar at a very low level which PM hopes he can beat quite clever, PM set to meet co this month (StarMine predicted surprise reading of -4% for M&S FY EPS strongly suggests downgrades are on the way)

** Against weak macro backdrop, difficult to get growth, but defensive valuations stretched e.g. food & beverage at post-crisis high, healthcare near

** PM agrees with claim at London Value conference attended last week (c400 investors) whereby some of the mega caps look very cheap BP, Royal Dutch Shell and GlaxoSmithKline and HSBC

