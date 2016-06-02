** Recovery stories and mega caps which are now looking
cheap offer alternatives for UK-focused investors unwilling to
buy defensive stocks on account of their rich valuations, says
Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global Investors
** Marks and Spencer, in the throes of a turnaround,
and bookmaker Ladbrokes, which is starting to transform
operationally and looks poised to complete proposed £2.3 bln
Gala Coral merger soon, among Gergel's holdings
** Recent warning from M&S's new boss of a short-term profit
hit from turn around of clothing biz by cutting prices,
improving ranges sparked 18% sell-off - an over reaction, says
PM given very strong cashflow, resilient food biz
** Gergel calls M&S new boss's strategy of setting bar at a
very low level which PM hopes he can beat quite clever, PM set
to meet co this month (StarMine predicted surprise reading of
-4% for M&S FY EPS strongly suggests downgrades are on the way)
** Against weak macro backdrop, difficult to get growth, but
defensive valuations stretched e.g. food & beverage at
post-crisis high, healthcare near
** PM agrees with claim at London Value conference attended
last week (c400 investors) whereby some of the mega caps look
very cheap BP, Royal Dutch Shell and
GlaxoSmithKline and HSBC
