June 2 Poland's PKO :

* Poland's No.1 lender said on Thursday it would recommend a dividend payout of 1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25 billion zlotys, it said in a statement.

* The dividend comes from the bank's profits from before 2015, it said, and will only be paid out if by Dec. 8 there are no regulatory changes, and the lender does not take over a bank or any other financial sector entity.

* From 2015 profit, which stood at close to 2.6 billion zlotys, the bank will set aside 2.5 billion zlotys as supplementary capital, and 71 million zlotys as reserve capital.

* Last month, the financial regulator KNF recommended the bank withhold at least 50 percent of its 2015 profit. Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9318 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)