June 2 Poland's PKO :
* Poland's No.1 lender said on Thursday it would recommend a
dividend payout of 1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25
billion zlotys, it said in a statement.
* The dividend comes from the bank's profits from before
2015, it said, and will only be paid out if by Dec. 8 there are
no regulatory changes, and the lender does not take over a bank
or any other financial sector entity.
* From 2015 profit, which stood at close to 2.6 billion
zlotys, the bank will set aside 2.5 billion zlotys as
supplementary capital, and 71 million zlotys as reserve capital.
* Last month, the financial regulator KNF recommended the
bank withhold at least 50 percent of its 2015 profit.
($1 = 3.9318 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)