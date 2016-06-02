June 2 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Received letter dated May 31, 2016 from Capital Royalty Partners II L.P and Capital Royalty Partners II Parallel Fund A L.P. (CRG)

* Company is continuing to explore alternative financing arrangements in order to refinance some debt - SEC filing

* Company disputes amounts claimed to be due and believes that CRG does not have right to accelerate loan

* "Believes that actions of CRG are violation of loan agreement and, as a result, CRG is in breach of loan agreement, not co"

* Reiterates its firmly held position that alleged claims do not constitute events of default under loan agreement

* "Company believes that its best course of action is to refinance CRG debt and pursue its claims for damages"

* CRG declared all of co's obligations under loan agreement,all other loan documents to be immediately due and payable in amount of $56.1 million

* "Company is working on preparation of counterclaims which it expects to assert"