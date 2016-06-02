BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 7-Eleven Inc:
* Notice regarding the acquisition of stores from CST Brands, Inc.
* signed an agreement to acquire stores from CST Brands
* agreement to have only a minimal effect on company's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017
* asset purchase is expected to contribute to profits over medium to long-term
* signed an agreement to acquire stores from cst brands
* Agreement will have minimal effect on co's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017
* Says to buy 79 gas stations and convenience stores in California and Wyoming
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.