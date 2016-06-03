BRIEF-China's Nanjing restricts home sales by buyers to fight speculation
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
June 3FinTech Group AG :
* Said on Thursday FinTech Group and Finotek start cross-licensing of innovative technology solutions
* FinTech Group contributes mobile-payment solution "kesh" to the joint venture
* Finotek provides all-digital mobile-processed loan solutions and e- verification technology
* Partnership boosts market access and technological capabilities on both sides in Europe and Asia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram