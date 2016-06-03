BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Colian Holding SA :
* Said on Thursday that it plans to recommend to its shareholders FY 2015 dividend of 0.04 zloty per share or 7.3 million zlotys ($1.9 million) in total
* The company called shareholders' general meeting for June 28
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9356 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share