June 3 Colian Holding SA

* Said on Thursday that it plans to recommend to its shareholders FY 2015 dividend of 0.04 zloty per share or 7.3 million zlotys ($1.9 million) in total

* The company called shareholders' general meeting for June 28

($1 = 3.9356 zlotys)