LONDON, June 3 European stocks markets fell and
Germany's 10-year bond yield hit its lowest level this year
after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted
investors to scale back expectations for a rise in U.S. interest
rates soon.
Non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 last month, the
smallest gain since September 2010, the U.S. Labor Department
said. The consensus was for a rise of 164,000.
European shares turned negative, with both the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX Europe 600
indexes trading 0.2 percent lower.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield extended its falls to
0.073 percent, its lowest level this year and
British 10-year government bond yields dropped to
their lowest level in almost four months at 1.291 percent, down
5 basis points on the day.
Sterling rose to a day's high of $1.4498 up 0.5
percent on the day from $1.4432 before the U.S. jobs data was
released.
