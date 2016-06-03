LONDON, June 3 European stocks markets fell and Germany's 10-year bond yield hit its lowest level this year after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted investors to scale back expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates soon.

Non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 last month, the smallest gain since September 2010, the U.S. Labor Department said. The consensus was for a rise of 164,000.

European shares turned negative, with both the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX Europe 600 indexes trading 0.2 percent lower.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield extended its falls to 0.073 percent, its lowest level this year and British 10-year government bond yields dropped to their lowest level in almost four months at 1.291 percent, down 5 basis points on the day.

Sterling rose to a day's high of $1.4498 up 0.5 percent on the day from $1.4432 before the U.S. jobs data was released.

(Reporting by London markets team; editing by Jamie McGeever)